Dr. Jeffrey Sparling, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Sparling, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Peyton, Marvin D, M.d.3433 NW 56th St Ste 660, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 947-3341
Woodward Specialty Clinic1650 Main St, Woodward, OK 73801 Directions (800) 535-6509
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Great Plains Regional Medical Center
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
I've been a patient of Dr. Sparling for a number of years. He is a normal guy who just happens to be one of the most skilled and knowledgeable cardiologists I've ever seen. His bedside manner is first-class and his office staff is great as well. I have trusted Dr. Sparling with my life for quite a while now and I wouldn't have it any other way.
About Dr. Jeffrey Sparling, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- University of Oklahoma
Dr. Sparling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sparling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sparling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sparling has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sparling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sparling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparling.
