Dr. Jeffrey Sparenborg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Sparenborg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Provo, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.
Dr. Sparenborg works at
Locations
Utah Valley Urology395 W Cougar Blvd Fl 7, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 254-6965
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sparenborg wisely recommended that he biopsy my prostate after elevated PSA tests. The biopsy revealed aggressive prostate cancer and he recommended a robotic prostatectomy. The surgery was perfect and the pathology showed clear margins with stage 3 cancer. I recovered continence after six months and have no evidence of recurrence to date. I think Dr. Sparenborg saved my life, and I cannot thank him enough.
About Dr. Jeffrey Sparenborg, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1104182476
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown University
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sparenborg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sparenborg accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sparenborg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sparenborg has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sparenborg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sparenborg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparenborg.
