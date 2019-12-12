Dr. Jeffrey Sosman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sosman, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Sosman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Robert H Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Ctr675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
Vanderbilt Ingram-Cancer Center1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 1710, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-8422
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
I have been under Dr. Sosman's care for a little over a year now. He is very thorough, thoughtful, and totally committed to his patients health and well being. Office staff and fellowes all are the same way. I am healing and look forward to continued good health with his help.
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1699862706
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Anatomic Pathology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
