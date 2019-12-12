Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sosman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sosman works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.