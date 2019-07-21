See All General Surgeons in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Jeffrey Sootin, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sootin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Dr. Sootin works at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA, Snellville, GA, Duluth, GA and Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Northside Hospital Gwinnett
    1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 257-0006
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    General Surgeons of Gwinnett - Johns Creek
    3890 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 240, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 978-0561
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    General Surgeons of Gwinnett - Lawrenceville
    631 Professional Dr Ste 470, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 513-2155
    General Surgeons of Gwinnett - Snellville
    1800 Tree Ln Ste 330, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 978-0561
    Northside Hospital Duluth
    3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 312-2400
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Northside Hospital Forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 484-5316

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Obstruction
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Colectomy
Constipation
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pancreatic Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Umbilical Hernia
Wound Repair
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Open
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Biopsy of Breast
Bone Cancer
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Fecal Impaction Removal
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Flu Shot
  • View other providers who treat Flu Shot
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Mastectomy
Meckel's Diverticulum
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pleural Effusion
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Pyloric Stenosis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    DrC — Jul 21, 2019
    About Dr. Jeffrey Sootin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912909573
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • W Pa Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • W Pa Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Miami School Of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Sootin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sootin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sootin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sootin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sootin has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sootin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sootin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sootin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sootin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sootin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

