Dr. Jeffrey Sobell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Sobell, MD is a dermatologist in Chestnut Hill, MA. Dr. Sobell completed a residency at Boston U/Tufts U Integrated Prof. He currently practices at SkinCare Physicians and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Sobell is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Skincare Physicians Inc.1244 Boylston St Ste 302, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 731-1600
-
2
Tufts Medical Center Dermatology800 Washington St # 114, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-0156
-
3
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic750 Washington St # 114, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-0156
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Jeffrey Sobell, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1154383610
Education & Certifications
- Boston U/Tufts U Integrated Prof
- U VA
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Tufts Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobell has seen patients for Psoriasis, Jock Itch and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.