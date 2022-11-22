Dr. Jeffrey Snow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Snow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Snow, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They completed their residency with Albany Med Center|Jewish Hospital
Dr. Snow works at
Locations
Dr. Jeffrey P Snow MD PA7261 Sheridan St Ste 350, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 751-1820
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life twice. The two times I had cancer Dr Snow preformed the surgery. 3 years later, I am still cancer free. Dr Snow gave very clear answers as to how the procedures were going to go. One of the surgeries was rather extensive and required a long hospital stay. Dr Snow was there every day checking on me. Dr Snow, I thanked you then and I'd like to thank you again for saving my life.
About Dr. Jeffrey Snow, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1518926807
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center|Jewish Hospital
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snow works at
Dr. Snow has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Intestinal Obstruction and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
124 patients have reviewed Dr. Snow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.