Dr. Jeffrey Snoddy, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Terre Haute, IN.
Terre Haute Family Dental Care
3430 S 4th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802
(812) 393-5344
Monday 7:00am - 7:00pm
Tuesday 7:00am - 7:00pm
Wednesday 7:00am - 6:00pm
Thursday 7:00am - 7:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 6:00pm
Insurance Accepted:
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Snoddy and his Crew are the best! I actually am glad to get my dental work done with them. They make it easy. I think they visit with some crowns and even some drilling I dosed of a bit. That never happened before. They’re the best. His team is top notch. The whole group of dentists and care team are the best of the best.
Average wait time: 10 – 15 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Snoddy. Overall rating: 4.6
