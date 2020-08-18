Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Smoller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Faculte De Medecine Lyon Nord, Universite Claude Bernard (Lyon I) and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Smoller works at Infectious Disease Practice of Long Island PC in Rockville Centre, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.