Dr. Jeffrey Smoller, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Smoller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Faculte De Medecine Lyon Nord, Universite Claude Bernard (Lyon I) and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Smoller works at Infectious Disease Practice of Long Island PC in Rockville Centre, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Infectious Disease Practice of Long Island PC
    165 N Village Ave Ste 107, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 (516) 764-3398

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 18, 2020
    Love them for over 15 years! Highly recommended!
    Lawrence DeRoche’ — Aug 18, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Smoller, MD

    Internal Medicine
    43 years of experience
    English, French
    1356433536
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Flushing Hospital and Med Center
    Medical Education
    Faculte De Medecine Lyon Nord, Universite Claude Bernard (Lyon I)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Smoller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smoller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smoller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smoller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smoller works at Infectious Disease Practice of Long Island PC in Rockville Centre, NY. View the full address on Dr. Smoller’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smoller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smoller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smoller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smoller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

