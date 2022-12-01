Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They completed their residency with McG Health Inc
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia3574 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 723-8546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The MOS surgery performed by Dr. Smith went as well as could be expected. The plastic surgeon that finalized the procedure was able to do so without any issues apparently due to the way the initial surgery was completed.
About Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1821119660
Education & Certifications
- McG Health Inc
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
