Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.



Dr. Smith works at Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.