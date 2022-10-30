Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.
Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Spartanburg1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1600, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 582-6396
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Smith is very professional and explains everything in terms that you can understand, and goes over all options available to you.
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1437361334
- Texas Tech U Med Sch
- MetroHlth/CWRU
- Texas Technical University
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
