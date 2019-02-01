Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Slaiby, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Slaiby works at Rhode Island Plastic Surgery M.d.'s in Providence, RI with other offices in Johnston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.