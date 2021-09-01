Dr. Jeffrey Sklar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sklar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sklar, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Sklar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.
Locations
Jeffrey Sklar MD PA2650 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 Directions (941) 475-9559
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always Great, been seeing him for about 10yrs now ,Awesome Doctor and Nurses.
About Dr. Jeffrey Sklar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265426662
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore Med Center UMDNJ
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sklar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sklar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sklar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sklar speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sklar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sklar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sklar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sklar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.