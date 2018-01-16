Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sklar, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Sklar works at Dermatology in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Rash and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.