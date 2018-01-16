Dr. Jeffrey Sklar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sklar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sklar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Sklar, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Sklar works at
Locations
1
Dermatology800 Woodbury Rd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Love, love, love Dr. Sklar!! He is the best at what he does and he has been practicing for a long time! I would go to no one else!! Also, Janet is an ANGEL!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Sklar, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1104898204
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- U Calif-Irvine Med Ctr
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sklar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sklar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sklar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sklar has seen patients for Warts, Rash and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sklar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sklar speaks Greek.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sklar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sklar.
