Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sing, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.



Dr. Sing works at Neurology of The Rockies in Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Tremor and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.