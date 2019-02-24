Dr. Sing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Sing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Sing, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Dr. Sing works at
Locations
Rocky Mountain Endocrinology P.c.9235 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 200, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 649-1706
Hospital Affiliations
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tam Sing diagnosed me with MG. His office is extremely efficient and effective. Scheduling is a ways out, but it seems to be the same for any neulogist in the area. He and entire office staff are very respectful and helpful. Dr Sing’s bedside manner is great and helpful especially when he provided a diagnosis and ensured my questions and concerns were answered. I had to switch only because his office doesn’t take my new insurance. Wouldn’t hesitate in going back if it was an option.
About Dr. Jeffrey Sing, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
- UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
Dr. Sing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sing works at
Dr. Sing has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Tremor and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.