Dr. Jeffrey Silverstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Silverstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Silverstein works at
Locations
Center for No-Scalpel Vasectomy495 Iron Bridge Rd, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 683-1617
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverstein?
Vasectomy Center was a great experience. Highly recommend Dr. Silverstein.
About Dr. Jeffrey Silverstein, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1871530170
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverstein works at
Dr. Silverstein speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstein.
