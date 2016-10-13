Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Silverstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Silverstein works at Atlantic Urology in Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.