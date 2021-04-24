Dr. Jeffrey Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Silverman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Silverman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Silverman works at
Locations
1
Doctors Health Group of South Florida10067 Pines Blvd Ste A, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 430-6900
2
South Florida Office23123 State Road 7 Ste 103, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 852-6500
3
Boca Raton Office7000 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 103, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 347-8122
Hospital Affiliations
- Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Elderplan
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This is an incredibly Gifted physician who has traveled all over the country doing locum tenens. Brilliant!
About Dr. Jeffrey Silverman, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922011386
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Silverman speaks Spanish.
