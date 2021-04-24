See All Cardiologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Silverman, MD

Cardiology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Silverman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Silverman works at Skin Cancer Treatment Center, Inc in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors Health Group of South Florida
    10067 Pines Blvd Ste A, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 430-6900
  2. 2
    South Florida Office
    23123 State Road 7 Ste 103, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 852-6500
  3. 3
    Boca Raton Office
    7000 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 103, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 347-8122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Golden Valley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 24, 2021
    This is an incredibly Gifted physician who has traveled all over the country doing locum tenens. Brilliant!
    — Apr 24, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Silverman, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Silverman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922011386
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

