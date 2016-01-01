Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Siegel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Siegel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Locations
Jeffrey A. Siegel317 Saint Francis Dr Ste 130, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 232-8296
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Siegel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1861598401
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.