Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sider, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Sider works at Mid-Island Orthopedics/Sports in Woodbury, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.