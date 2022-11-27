Dr. Jeffrey Sider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sider, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Sider, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Sider works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mid-Island Orthopedics/Sports812 Woodbury Rd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 935-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sider?
I've had issues with my knees for many years. After seeing 6 doctors, multiple scans and injections done, and being told I need a double knee replacement, I found myself still in pain with no relief. I live in PA and have family in NY who have been to Dr. Sider. They suggested I see him, so I did. During my first visit, he told me that my knee cap was tilted (no other dr. has mentioned this to me) and have a small tare in my meniscus. We set up an arthroscopic procedure, straightened the knee cap and repaired the meniscus. The next day I had a follow up with Dr. Sider to go over everything he did during the procedure and to see how I was doing. He took his time, explained things in detail. Jokingly I asked him to move to PA, he quickly responded no. I live 2 hours and 15 minutes with no traffic and would come to see him for any issue. He's a great diagnostician! Extremely accommodating and kind. I highly recommend him and look forward to getting the other knee done in the near future.
About Dr. Jeffrey Sider, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1770642530
Education & Certifications
- Northshore U Hosp
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sider works at
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Sider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.