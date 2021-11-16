See All Dieticians And Nutritionists in Glen Allen, VA
Dr. Jeffrey Sicat, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Sicat, MD

Obesity Medicine
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sicat, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Sicat works at Virginia Weight and Wellness in Glen Allen, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Weight and Wellness
    4439 Cox Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 726-1500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes Type 2
Exercise Counseling
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes Type 2
Exercise Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sicat?

    Nov 16, 2021
    I’ve been a patient for several years. Dr Sicat is not only knowledgeable and professional, he is kind, compassionate and I truly believe he wants to help his patients to succeed in living a healthy life. I appreciate that VWW follows strict Covid-19 cleaning procedures. Appointments are on time and checkout is simple and efficient. I would recommend Dr Sicat to anyone needing help with their weight and wellness goals.
    — Nov 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Sicat, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Sicat, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sicat to family and friends

    Dr. Sicat's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sicat

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Sicat, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Sicat, MD

    Specialties
    • Obesity Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407883689
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Commonwealth Universty - Medical College of Virginia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University - Medical College of Virginia
    Residency
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University-Medical College Of Virginia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Williams College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Obesity Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Sicat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sicat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sicat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sicat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sicat works at Virginia Weight and Wellness in Glen Allen, VA. View the full address on Dr. Sicat’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sicat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sicat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sicat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sicat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Sicat, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.