Dr. Jeffrey Shy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Shy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Neurological Physicians of Ariz. Inc.726 N Greenfield Rd Ste 110, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 834-8885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shy is so nice and caring. He really listens and helps!
About Dr. Jeffrey Shy, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1831246503
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shy has seen patients for Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shy.
