Dr. Jeffrey Shiff, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (33)
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Shiff, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.

They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    727 N Broadway Ste B1, Massapequa, NY 11758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 797-4035
    4250 Hempstead Tpke Ste B1, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 797-4035

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Feb 08, 2019
    He is very knowledgeable & right to the point. I've been to a few endocrinologists and he is the one who has been getting me better. His staff is wonderful too. He has even taken the time on his day off to get me my test results & prescribe me the right medicine. Thank you Dr. Shiff
    Theresa Jahn in West Islip, NY — Feb 08, 2019
    About Dr. Jeffrey Shiff, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457433161
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shiff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shiff has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shiff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shiff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shiff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

