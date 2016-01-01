Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sheridan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Sheridan works at Dr. Rezia Divaker - Pediatrics in Tavares, FL with other offices in Eustis, FL, Clermont, FL and Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.