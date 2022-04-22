Dr. Jeffrey Shaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Shaver, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Shaver, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Health Edmond.
Jeffrey T Shaver PC3840 S Boulevard Ste 101, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 471-5252
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I first got in to Dr. Shaver on a recommendation from my Mercy GP. I have been well pleased since He has been my eye care list since. I have recommended his office several time over the years. I got my wife to see him after she had seen an eye specialist for years. She is happy to have Dr. Shaver as her eye specialist and we both have had cataracts removed by him. I.
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1073582409
- McGee Eye Inst-U Okla
- U Okla
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
