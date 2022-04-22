Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Shaver, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Health Edmond.



Dr. Shaver works at Jeffrey T. Shaver, MD, PC in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.