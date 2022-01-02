Dr. Jeffrey Sharpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sharpe, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Sharpe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Sharpe works at
Locations
Center for Foot & Ankle Wellness Pllc9880 Angies Way Ste 110, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 446-6160
Norton Surgical Specialists1000 Dupont Rd, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-6405
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Sharpe and staff five weeks ago for 2nd degree burns in a very awkward place. He was awesome, professional, and competent. His entire staff was the very best! I loved ringing the bell!
About Dr. Jeffrey Sharpe, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1134124977
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharpe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharpe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharpe works at
Dr. Sharpe has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharpe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharpe.
