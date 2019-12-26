Dr. Jeffrey Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Shapiro, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Shapiro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange, CA.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jeffrey M. Shapiro MD Inc.1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 615, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 543-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shapiro?
Excellent doctor and office staff. Professional, caring, putting a great effort to provide the quality service.
About Dr. Jeffrey Shapiro, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1477543569
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Esophageal Motility Disorders and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.