Dr. Jeffrey Shapiro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Shapiro works at Michigan Orthopedic Institute in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.