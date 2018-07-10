See All Internal Medicine Doctors in White Plains, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Shapiro, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Shapiro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Shapiro works at Internal Medicine in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Internal Medicine
    4 Westchester Park Dr, White Plains, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 10, 2018
    Excellent doctor-cardiologist, had major cardiovascular issues that were resolved satisfactorily by his team of physicians. He has a nice sense of humor & great personality...can't ask for more...
    A. Bitenas — Jul 10, 2018
    About Dr. Jeffrey Shapiro, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1194739243
    Education & Certifications

    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University|Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
