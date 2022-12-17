Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Shall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Olmsted, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center and Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center.



Dr. Shall works at Champaign Dental Group in North Olmsted, OH with other offices in Lyndhurst, OH, Cleveland, OH, Mayfield Heights, OH and Independence, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.