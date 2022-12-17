Dr. Jeffrey Shall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Shall, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Shall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Olmsted, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center and Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center.
North Olmsted Urgent Care LLC25757 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070 Directions (216) 973-5807Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Champaign Dental Group29001 Cedar Rd Ste 309, Lyndhurst, OH 44124 Directions (216) 973-5807
St Vincent Charity Medical Center2351 E 22nd St, Cleveland, OH 44115 Directions (216) 241-6768
Laser Spine Institute300 Allen Bradley Dr, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (866) 351-5875
Rockside Surgery Center6701 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 676-1234
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
Dr Shall was very professional and knowledgeable about my procedure. I am out of pain and do to his knowledge may never have to have another cervical neck surgery. His is a skilled surgeon and explains everything. Do yourself a favor and go to Dr Shall for your spine care. He provides excellent patient care
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Dartmouth Med Sch
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
