Dr. Jeffrey Shakin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Shakin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Shakin works at
Locations
1
Hauppauge Office600 Northern Blvd Ste 216, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-0390Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
2
Rockville Centre Office64 N Long Beach Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 594-1010Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
3
Elmhurst Office9131 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 673-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
100% satisfied.
About Dr. Jeffrey Shakin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
