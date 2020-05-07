See All Family Doctors in Plano, TX
Family Medicine
4 (52)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Shadle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Shadle works at WellMed at McDermott in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Healthcare of North Texas
    4682 McDermott Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024
    Cornea Associates of Texas
    1708 Coit Rd Ste 220, Plano, TX 75075

  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 07, 2020
    Dr. Shadle is a very caring, understanding and knowledgeable individual. I have been going to him since 2008 and would recommend anybody to him. You can't get a better family doctor in my opinion.
    Dusty Pruitt — May 07, 2020
    • Family Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Bengali and Spanish
    • 1386632735
    • Great Plains Family Medicine Residency Program
    • Great Plains Fam Prac Res Prgm Bapt Med Ctr/Deaconess Hosp
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • University Of Colorado At Denver Business School-Healthcare Administration
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Shadle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadle is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Shadle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shadle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Shadle works at WellMed at McDermott in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shadle's profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shadle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shadle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

