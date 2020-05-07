Dr. Jeffrey Shadle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Shadle, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Shadle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Shadle works at
Locations
Premier Healthcare of North Texas4682 McDermott Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 596-6400
Cornea Associates of Texas1708 Coit Rd Ste 220, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shadle is a very caring, understanding and knowledgeable individual. I have been going to him since 2008 and would recommend anybody to him. You can't get a better family doctor in my opinion.
About Dr. Jeffrey Shadle, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Spanish
- 1386632735
Education & Certifications
- Great Plains Family Medicine Residency Program
- Great Plains Fam Prac Res Prgm Bapt Med Ctr/Deaconess Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University Of Colorado At Denver Business School-Healthcare Administration
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shadle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shadle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shadle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shadle speaks Bengali and Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shadle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shadle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.