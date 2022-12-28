Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Settecerri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn



Dr. Settecerri works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus in Novi, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.