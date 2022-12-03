Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Serdahely, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Holland Hospital.



Dr. Serdahely works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Dysphagia and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.