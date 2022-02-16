See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Sarasota, FL
Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sell, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sell works at First Physicians Group in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Physicians Group
    1540 S Tamiami Trl Ste 303, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 917-8791
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 16, 2022
    On June 18, 2016 I had a quadruple bypass performed by Dr Sell. After my short recovery I have been better the I was 20 years ago. The scar is minimal. and there is nothing I cannot do. I owe my life to this Marvelous man and to my wife for forcing me to see someone. Thank you Dr. Sell I am forever grateful of your talent.
    Jerry Andrews — Feb 16, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Sell, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Children'S Hospital Boston
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
