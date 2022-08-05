Dr. Jeffrey Seley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Seley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Seley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Seley works at
Locations
Dgr Mgmt. Inc.2201 Ridgewood Rd Ste 400, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 378-9601
Connolly Dermatology Philadelphia LLC2418 E York St, Philadelphia, PA 19125 Directions (215) 714-3418
Berks Internal Medicine Ltd560 Van Reed Rd Ste 101, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (484) 628-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Seley for many years. I never was aware of this site, until Dr. Seley is preparing to leave the practice. I came online to try to find my new psychiatrist , and found his ratings. I definitely want to add superior rating to those I found here under his name. I have been seeing psychiatrists for 50 years, off and on. I have seen them most all of my life. Being a retired school teacher, I believe I’ve seen Dr. Seley for enough years to appreciate that he has always been there for me, and has been leading me on the right path to allow me to function in a normal capacity.I have definitely been living a more stable life, free of attempts to harm myself, as had happened occasionally in the past.. I feel that I have been able to lead a more productive life and be a proper member of society, giving joy to others and assistance to others because of the help I received from Dr. Seley.
About Dr. Jeffrey Seley, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1881700532
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seley works at
Dr. Seley has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Seley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seley.
