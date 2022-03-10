See All Ophthalmologists in Ashburn, VA
Dr. Jeffrey Sedgewick, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (44)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sedgewick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Sedgewick works at Sedgewick Eye Associates in Ashburn, VA with other offices in Andrews Air Force Base, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sedgewick Eye Associates PC
    44121 Harry Byrd Hwy Ste 175, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 723-1981
  2. 2
    89 Msgs Sgcxe 1050 Rd, Andrews Air Force Base, MD 20762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 857-4928

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 10, 2022
    I recently moved to the area and went to get my eyes checked at an optometrist. During that visit, the Dr. noticed something and suggested that I see a Specialist, and suggested Dr. Sedgewick. I made the appointment and have had 2 visits. The wait times are minimal - less than 10 mins to be seen, and the staff is very friendly. Dr. Sedgewick takes the time to explain what he is looking for, what he is doing, and then spends time going over his findings. He goes over everything, he made sure that I understood what he explained, and never left me feeling rushed or uncertain. I plan on moving out of state within the next few months, but will make travel arrangements to continue seeing Dr. Sedgewick and his team; because they are that good. It is very hard to find medical care that actually cares nowadays, and when you do; you will want to hold on to it.
    A.G. — Mar 10, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Sedgewick, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700998630
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
