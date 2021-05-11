See All Dermatologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Scricca, MD

Dermatology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Scricca, MD is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.

Dr. Scricca works at Jeffrey Mark Scricca MD in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey M Scricca MD PA
    4800 Linton Blvd Ste E314, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 498-8787

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Athlete's Foot
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Athlete's Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Scricca, MD

    • Dermatology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Scricca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scricca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scricca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scricca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scricca works at Jeffrey Mark Scricca MD in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Scricca’s profile.

    Dr. Scricca has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scricca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Scricca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scricca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scricca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scricca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

