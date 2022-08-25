Dr. Jeffrey Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Scott, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Scott, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Everett, WA.
Dr. Scott works at
Locations
-
1
Western Washington Med Grpdept Phcc12800 Bothell Everett Hwy Ste 260, Everett, WA 98208 Directions (425) 316-5080
-
2
Providence Regional Medical Center Everett1321 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 261-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
Dr. Scott is kind, professional, and gifted in micro surgery and reconstructive surgery. I am very happy with the results and highly recommend him!
About Dr. Jeffrey Scott, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1992814651
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.