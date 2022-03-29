Dr. Jeffrey Scobee, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scobee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Scobee, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Scobee, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Winchester, KY.

Locations
Scobee J Todd Family Dentistry1216 W LEXINGTON AVE, Winchester, KY 40391 Directions (859) 759-0190
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scobee?
I been going for years and the dental cleaning is the best. She did a excellent job. Easy to make or change appointments as well I would highly recommend them
About Dr. Jeffrey Scobee, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1972915940
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scobee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scobee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Scobee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scobee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scobee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scobee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.