Dr. Jeffrey Schwalb, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwalb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Schwalb, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Schwalb, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Warren, MI.
Dr. Schwalb works at
Locations
-
1
Ryan Medical Services21647 Ryan Rd, Warren, MI 48091 Directions (586) 754-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwalb?
Dr. Schwalb had been my podiatrist since about 2001-ish. He listens to my complaints, tries non-invasive treatments first. He performed a plantar fascia release (I think that is what it is called) with much success. He's a friendly and compassionate physician. His office is run quite efficiently and his staff has always been personable and professional. A relaxed atmosphere which is comforting. I do know a few others who are also patients of his and they feel the same way.
About Dr. Jeffrey Schwalb, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1962410589
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwalb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwalb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwalb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwalb works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwalb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwalb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwalb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwalb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.