Dr. Jeffrey Schussler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Schussler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Baylor University Medical Center and Navarro Regional Hospital.
Locations
Cardiology Consultants of Texas621 N Hall St Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75226 Directions (214) 820-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Navarro Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schussler is the best cardiologist in Dallas, TX. His staff is unbelievably friendly and helpful. I feel completely comfortable with the health of my heart in their hands .
About Dr. Jeffrey Schussler, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1588612451
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- Baylor University Med Ctr
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
