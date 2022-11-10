Dr. Jeffrey Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Schultz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Schultz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Locations
Ucsd Medical Group9350 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (619) 543-5540
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schultz is a straightforward no-nonsense fellow and an excellent surgeon. The Dr and his team replaced my left hip, and if i had to have major surgery again, hands-down i would want this same Dr and team!
About Dr. Jeffrey Schultz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- San Francisco Orth Res Training Prg
- UC San Diego Sch of Med
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
