Dr. Jeffrey Schubiner, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Schubiner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Locations
Howard A. Cohen, M.D.1720 El Camino Real Ste 116, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 692-1475
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Schubiner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336152057
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schubiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schubiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schubiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schubiner has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schubiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schubiner speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schubiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schubiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schubiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schubiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.