Dr. Jeffrey Schreiber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Schreiber, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Schreiber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Northwest Hospital Center, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Schreiber works at
Locations
-
1
Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery Center10807 Falls Rd Ste 101, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 205-1846Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schreiber?
i foumd my experience very enjoyable simply because my dr. and his staff were very nice. i am pleased with my results. any questions i asked were always answered. i would highly recommend dr. jeffrey schreiber.
About Dr. Jeffrey Schreiber, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1982622155
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- The University Of Missouri-Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schreiber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schreiber accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schreiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schreiber works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Schreiber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreiber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schreiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schreiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.