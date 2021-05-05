See All Plastic Surgeons in Lutherville Timonium, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Schreiber, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (52)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Schreiber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Northwest Hospital Center, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Schreiber works at Schuster & Schreiber Plastic Surgery & Skin Care in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery Center
    10807 Falls Rd Ste 101, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 205-1846
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • Northwest Hospital Center
  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Age Spots
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Age Spots

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 05, 2021
    i foumd my experience very enjoyable simply because my dr. and his staff were very nice. i am pleased with my results. any questions i asked were always answered. i would highly recommend dr. jeffrey schreiber.
    CIndy Silverston — May 05, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Schreiber, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982622155
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • The University Of Missouri-Kansas City
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Schreiber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schreiber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schreiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schreiber works at Schuster & Schreiber Plastic Surgery & Skin Care in Lutherville Timonium, MD. View the full address on Dr. Schreiber’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Schreiber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreiber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schreiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schreiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

