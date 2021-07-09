Dr. Jeffrey Schratz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schratz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Schratz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Schratz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lockport, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.
Locations
Great Lakes Surgical Association160 East Ave, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 434-6141
Great Lakes Surgical Associates711 Park Ave Ste 202, Medina, NY 14103 Directions (716) 434-6141
Great Lakes Surgical Associates2914 Elmwood Ave, Kenmore, NY 14217 Directions (716) 434-6141
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Love him he is very respectful.Explains whats wrong with the health problems that are going on with patient when in hospital he comes and check's on you every day. Wow he is the GREATEST DOCTOR YOU WOULD WANTJUST LOVE HIM
About Dr. Jeffrey Schratz, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY at Buffalo
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schratz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schratz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schratz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schratz has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Ventral Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schratz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schratz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schratz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schratz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schratz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.