Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Schock, DO is an Urology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Schock works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Livonia, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.