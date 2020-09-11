See All Hematologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Schneider, MD

Hematology
3.5 (20)
Dr. Jeffrey Schneider, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Meml Sloan-Kettering

Dr. Schneider works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates - Mineola
    120 Mineola Blvd Unit A, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 11, 2020
    The smartest most devoted doctor ever- truly would do anything for his patients. I trust him with my life..... which is what I've been doing for the past four years.
    — Sep 11, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Schneider, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447201405
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan-Kettering
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Bellevue Hosp-Nyu Med Ctr
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schneider works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schneider’s profile.

    Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

