Dr. Jeffrey Schneider, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.



Dr. Schneider works at SHMG Bariatric Surgery - North Muskegon in Muskegon, MI with other offices in Traverse City, MI, Grand Rapids, MI and Reed City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Ventricular Septal Defect and Coarctation of the Aorta along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.