Dr. Jeffrey Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Schneider, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Dr. Schneider works at
Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - Muskegon2009 HOLTON RD, Muskegon, MI 49445 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
-
2
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - Traverse City1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions
-
3
Spectrum Health Medical Group25 Michigan St Ne, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
-
4
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Congenital Heart Center CVTS) - Reed City225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?
Always friendly and professional.
About Dr. Jeffrey Schneider, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1366537177
Education & Certifications
- Chldn's Hosp Med Ctr
- Chldn's Hosp Detroit
- Chldn's Hosp Detroit
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schneider using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Septal Defect, Ventricular Septal Defect and Coarctation of the Aorta, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.