Dr. Jeffrey Schmidt, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Schmidt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Locations
Schmidt Facial Plastic Surgery125 Inverness Dr E Ste 250, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (720) 821-3806
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
had a neograft hair transplant procedure done by Dr. Schmidt (flew in from Austin, TX for it), and I’m really happy with my decision - to both go through with the procedure and choosing the Schmidt Plastic Surgery practice for it. The procedure was thoroughly explained by staff, and the technicians performing the operation were best in class. Dr. Schmidt guided a natural, and organic result, and I was able to get more coverage from the selected amount of grafts (I went for 1500) then I anticipated. Post operation healing was also better than my expectations, and I was able to return to work within a week. I’ve documented and taken several pics of the process which is an advanced procedure not everyone can offer, and that Schmidt Plastic Surgery is definitely a specialist in.
About Dr. Jeffrey Schmidt, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gaylon McCollough Plastic Surgery Clinic|Mccollough Plastic Surgery Clinic
- University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
