Dr. Jeffrey Schlaack

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
Dr. Jeffrey Schlaack is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Schlaack works at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
    657 N Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144 (702) 945-2775
    Golden Heart Senior Care (summerlin)
    1180 N Town Center Dr Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89144 (702) 202-2060
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tobacco Use Disorder
Viral Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Cervicitis
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Pneumonia
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea

About Dr. Jeffrey Schlaack

Specialties
  Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1497209787
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Schlaack is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlaack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schlaack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schlaack works at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Schlaack’s profile.

Dr. Schlaack has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlaack.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlaack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlaack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

