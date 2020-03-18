See All Ophthalmologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Schiller, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (14)
Dr. Jeffrey Schiller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Precpt Dr S Bosniak

They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    1550 Richmond Ave Ste 208, Staten Island, NY 10314 (732) 494-2766
    Rahil Patel M.d. LLC
    98 James St Ste 105, Edison, NJ 08820 (732) 494-2766

  Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Visual Field Defects
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Visual Field Defects

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Mar 18, 2020
    I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Schiller, the office staff were very friendly and made you feel comfortable and at ease. They answered any questions or concerns I had. Dr. Schiller was very professional, answered all questions and I felt very confident while under his care, and the results were outstanding. S.F.
    S.F. — Mar 18, 2020
    Ophthalmology
    English, French and Minnan
    1710989470
    Precpt Dr S Bosniak
    Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
    St Michael's Medical Center
    Ophthalmology
    Dr. Schiller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Schiller has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Visual Field Defects, and more.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

